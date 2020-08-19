FilmRise Launches Destination TV, The Rifleman & Western TV Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has launched its new Destination TV Channel on the FilmRise Apps, as well as The Rifleman and Western TV Channels on Pluto TV.

FilmRise’s Destination TV Channel includes such titles as Africa From the Ground Up, Asia from Above, Baz’s Extreme World, Bear Grylls Survival School, Big Fish Man, Catching the Impossible, Challenged to the Limit, Durban Beach Rescue, Everest: Man vs. Mountain, Fish Trails, The Great Migration, Hidden Europe, Making Tracks, My Holiday Hostage Hell, Nature’s Treasure Islands, Nordic Wild, Treasure Islands and Ultimate Journeys.

The Rifleman Channel will feature a nonstop marathon of The Rifleman, a popular Western series that ran from 1958 to 1963 and stars Chuck Connors as a Wild West rancher who wields a customized Winchester rifle. The Western TV Channel features TV titles such as The Cisco Kid, The Real McCoys and Hopalong Cassidy.