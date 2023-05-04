MIPTV Video Highlight: STUDIOCANAL’s Anna Marsh

STUDIOCANAL CEO Anna Marsh sat down with World Screen’s Anna Carugati for a Media Mastermind keynote conversation at MIPTV, during which she discussed attracting and nurturing talent and navigating a challenging media ecosystem.

STUDIOCANAL’s heritage is in film, a sector of the media business that remains crucial to the company, but it has dramatically expanded its television output over the last decade. “We’ve been investing quite heavily in building a network of production companies across Europe,” said Marsh, who also serves as deputy CEO of CANAL+ Group. “I do feel like the bubble somewhat has burst; we were enjoying a really wonderful time of productions that were greenlit after very short development periods. It seems like some of those development periods are stretching out; a lot of developments aren’t necessarily getting over the hump and aren’t necessarily getting greenlit as easily as they were in the past. Returning series, getting that second, third season, is harder than it used to be. There are challenges, and we’re going through upheaval. But I would say definitely one of the themes of today’s keynote is to say, as my favorite TV hero, Ted Lasso, would say, Believe! I certainly believe in this industry, for many reasons.”