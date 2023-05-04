Xilam to Animate Twilight of the Gods

ADVERTISEMENT

Xilam Animation has been tapped to serve as the animation studio for the upcoming action series Twilight of the Gods, from creator and executive producer Zack Snyder.

Coming soon to Netflix, the Norse mythology 2D animated project is also executive produced by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller and produced by Zack and Deborah Snyder’s The Stone Quarry production company.

Twilight of the Gods features the voices of Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbaek, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristopher Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan and Corey Stroll, among others.

Snyder will direct two episodes, with Jay Oliva also directing.

Xilam’s animation services on the animated series will include layout, color BG, animation and compositing.

Marc du Pontavice, founder and CEO at Xilam Animation, said: “We’re so proud to be working with the team at Stone Quarry, including iconic creator and director Zack Snyder. And we’re also deeply grateful to Netflix for trusting us to bring his spectacular vision to life. We’ll be utilizing state-of-the-art 2D animation across the series, which will include spectacular battles and special effects in the distinctive style that has characterized Zack’s work throughout his illustrious career. This project also marks a significant step forward in our ambitions to bring our expertise into the world of adult action series for global audiences.”