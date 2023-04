ADVERTISEMENT

World Screen’s Anna Carugati will join Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL, for a one-on-one conversation during MIPTV on April 17 in the Debussy Theatre.

Taking place at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the Palais des Festival, the conversation will see Marsh discussing the changing dynamics of content strategies as well as the increasing crossover between mediums and the opportunities for talent, storytelling and innovative commercial strategies that spring from these.