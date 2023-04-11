Hundreds of MIPTV Program Listings Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Listings, the ultimate programming resource for buyers, is available as a digital edition, and the World Screen app is now updated for MIPTV.

TV Listings provides all the programming information that buyers need as they prepare for the market. Click on the images to be taken to distributors’ Screening Rooms for MIPTV, where you can screen trailers and get more information about their latest offerings.

View the digital edition here.

The World Screen app is now updated for MIPTV, including program listings, news and a range of resources.

Features of the World Screen app include:

TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers.

Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.

Exhibitors: This feature provides stand numbers for numerous exhibitors at MIPTV.

Festivals: Check out the TV Drama Screenings Festival and TV Formats Screenings Festival.

Restaurants: Details on restaurants—with TripAdvisor reviews—in Cannes, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins and Mougins.

News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre and region.

Twitter: Access our Twitter feeds for the latest stories from World Screen Newsflash, TV Kids Daily, TV Drama Daily and TV Real Daily.

Photos: World Screen‘s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.

Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.

Digital Editions: Check out our April/MIPTV digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.

iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the iTunes App Store. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store.

Have the app already? Just open it up on your device and it will update automatically with all of our new content for MIPTV.