Australia’s ABC Appoints New Head of Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABC in Australia has appointed Nick Hayden, who has been entertainment manager since 2019, as the head of entertainment.

Since joining the ABC in 2016, Nick has created the COVID-19-friendly comedy At Home Alone Together, Whovians, Tonightly and the Australia Talks live show. He also developed and produced the Spicks and Specks Reunion Specials, The House with Annabel Crabb and Why Are You Like This, part of the ABC’s Fresh Blood initiative to support emerging comedic talent.

Sally Riley, ABC’s head of drama, entertainment and indigenous content, said: “Nick has shown great instinct and drive for developing and producing entertainment shows. He has passion and enthusiasm for new ideas and talent, along with a genuine interest in fostering and protecting the ABC’s current slate of shows. I look forward to collaborating with him on our award-winning entertainment slate and strategy in the years to come.”

Hayden said: “The ABC has always been the home of creative risk-taking—where else would you be allowed to make a new show in six weeks in the middle of a pandemic? The screen industry needs that kind of support now more than ever, so it’s a genuine honour to take on the role of head of entertainment within an organization I love.”