Susan Rovner Named Chairman of NBCU Entertainment Content

Following a two-decade tenure at Warner Bros., Susan Rovner has taken on the role of chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal television and streaming.

Rovner will work closely with Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks, and will report into Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus. Rovner will lead creative strategy for original entertainment content across NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. Her purview will also include first-run syndication, which produces seven shows. As the head of content, Rovner will also manage key relationships with studio partners, both internal and external, as well as showrunners, producers and creative talent.

Most recently, Rovner served as president of WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, where she produced dozens of successful shows for a variety of platforms. Rovner was instrumental in creating many successful and hugely popular series. Greenlit under her tenure were such shows as The Flash and Riverdale for The CW, Blindspot for NBC, Gotham for FOX, Westworld and Watchmen for HBO, You for Netflix, Shrill for Hulu, Queen Sugar for OWN and Ted Lasso at Apple TV+.

“Susan is the bold creative force we need as we rethink the future of our business,” Lazarus said. “Throughout this process I have been consistently impressed by her strong perspective, track record of success and passion for content. Susan joins a great team that is poised to begin a new era at NBCU.”

“I have such enormous respect for Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, and their vision for the future of content at NBCU made this an extraordinary opportunity,” Rovner said. “I have long admired Frances Berwick and look forward to what I know will be a successful partnership. NBCU has a deep-rooted tradition of having the best programming from visionary creators, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible organization as it builds on that legacy to head into the future.”