Julie and the Phantoms Tops September’s Social Wit List

The Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world this September, according to The WIT.

Julie and the Phantoms, which boasts 344,000 followers, is based on the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas. The musical comedy follows a teenage girl who finds her passion for music and life with the help of a high-concept band of three teen boys who’ve been dead for a quarter of a century. The series stars Owen Patrick Joyner (828,000 followers), Charles Gillespie (658,000) and Madison Reyes (419,000).

September’s runner-up with 268,000 followers, Masumlar Apartmanı (The Innocents) bowed on TRT1 in Turkey last month. Based on the book Madalyonun İçi, the series is the story of Inci, who lives with her grandfather and her brother, and accidentally meets and falls in love with Han, who takes care of his family, including an ailing father. The cast includes Ezgi Mola (5.3 million followers), Farah Zeynep Abdullah (1.2 million) and Birkan Sokullu (640,000).

The Drew Barrymore Show, a daytime talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore (13.6 million followers), features a range of celebrity guests, airing Monday to Friday with informative, inspirational and entertaining segments. In third place, the series has 154,000 followers.

Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson (3 million followers), Sharon Stone (2.3 million) and Cynthia Nixon (840,000), was conceived as a prequel to the 1975 classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and tells the origin story of the diabolical Nurse Ratched. The Ryan Murphy-created Netflix drama series has 153,000 followers for the fourth slot on the list.

Rounding out the top five with 144,000 followers, Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost continues the journey of some of the original series’ most controversial characters, including Tariq as he tries to get his mother out of prison while also balancing university life. The Power spinoff stars Michael Rainey Jr. (1.3 million followers) as well as Mary J. Blige (4.6 million), Naturi Naughton (2.3 million) and Method Man (1.6 million).

Little Mix: The Search, which bowed on BBC One in the U.K. on September 26, is in sixth with 120,000 followers. Superstar girl band Little Mix (13.1 million) is on the search for talented singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands.

In seventh place with 95,000 followers, the Turkish period drama series Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu (Awakening: Great Seljuk) focuses on the reign of Melikşah, a Sultan at the head of the Seljuk Empire from 1072 to 1092. Buğra Gülsoy (2.8 million followers), Leyla Lydia Tuğutlu (2.5 million), Hatice Şendil (1.6 million) and Ekin Koç (454,000) star. Another Turkish series, Yeni Hayat (New Life), comes next on the list with 94,000 followers. Starring Serkan Çayoğlu (4 million followers), Melisa Aslı Pamuk (3.6 million) and Nilperi Şahinkaya (978,000), it tells the forbidden love story of a bodyguard and the woman he is responsible for protecting.

We Are Who We Are, an HBO drama series directed by Luca Guadagnino, follows two 14-year-olds on a U.S. military base in Italy: a boy named Fraser Wilson, who is experiencing confusing feelings about his identity, and a girl named Caitlin Harper. Starring Jack Dylan Grazer (3.9 million followers), Chloë Sevigny (858,000) and Alice Braga (569,000), the series has 88,000 followers for ninth.

Reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard (849,000 followers) invites her famous friends to pull up a chair and spill the tea in September’s tenth-place title, Brunch with Tiffany (85,000). The talk show features guest interviews with VH1 fan favorites.