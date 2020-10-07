BritBox North America President & CEO to Exit

ADVERTISEMENT

Soumya Sriraman has decided to step down as BritBox’s president and CEO for the U.S. and Canada, effective at the end of this month.

Sriraman was a key architect in building and launching BritBox, which has seen significant success, marking 1.5 million subscribers to date. New leadership for the service will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios Americas, and Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director of ITV, said, “Soumya is a trailblazer. Her experience, leadership and thorough knowledge of British content has been the perfect fit for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her passion and commitment in leading the BritBox team and shaping the service into what it is today.”

Sriraman said: “I have enjoyed writing every minute of the BritBox story—from imagining it six years ago to building and growing it! I am so proud of my team who has worked tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I am grateful to the leadership at the BBC and ITV for their stewardship on this journey and I now look forward to my next chapter.”