Lionsgate Inks First-Look TV Deal with Twilight Producer Temple Hill

Temple Hill has signed a multiyear, first-look TV deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce scripted programming.

As part of the partnership, Temple Hill will create premium scripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The deal builds on Lionsgate’s longstanding relationship with Temple Hill, having worked together on the Twilight Saga movie franchise as well as Power Rangers, Uncle Drew and Down a Dark Hall.

Along with co-founders Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, Temple Hill’s television team includes Head of Television Adam Fishbach and VP Julie Waters.

“Temple Hill has been part of the Lionsgate family for years, and we’re incredibly excited to expand our relationship into the world of television,” said Lionsgate’s executive VP of television and head of development, Scott Herbst. “They’re prolific, multifaceted and remarkably creative producers and we are very proud to partner with them to bring top of the line new content to our scripted programming slate. I’m obsessed with the television shows they’re already producing and can hardly wait to see what we can create together.”

“After working with Lionsgate on the film side, we knew a partnership with their television group would be equally exciting and rewarding,” said Fishbach. “Lionsgate is a dynamic studio that allows storytellers to expand their stories and talents across different platforms. We can’t wait to collaborate with their television team in creating exciting premium series.”