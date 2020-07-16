Network 10 Alum Appointed BritBox Oz Country Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

BritBox has appointed Moira Hogan as country manager to lead the BritBox Australia strategy and team, joining from Network 10.

Hogan has been serving as head of content and commercial partnerships for digital media at Network 10. She has proven experience in launching digital products to market, as well as leading content, product and commercial strategy for leading Australian digital platforms.

Hogan will work closely with the BritBox North America team, where the service has already successfully launched in 2017, followed by Canada in 2018 and the U.K. in 2019.

In addition, Richard Hill has been appointed head of launch marketing and PR, joining BritBox from his position as digital strategy lead for SBS.

Fiona Lang, general manager for BBC Studios ANZ, said: “Moira has an impressive background in launching and growing digital products, with experience across content, commercial and strategy. She has the ambition and vision to lead this exciting new offering for Australian audiences. With Richard’s industry-leading skills in digital marketing also on board, we are putting in place a formidable team to enable us to take the next step in BritBox’s launch plans.”

Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV, said: “Both Moira and Richard’s skillsets and digital expertise perfectly complement our requirements for BritBox Australia, as we look towards establishing the brand as one of Australia’s premium SVOD platforms. We are delighted to welcome both to the team.”

Hogan said: “ITV and BBC Studios have created a premium SVOD product in BritBox and I’m excited to lead its launch in Australia. The partners have an unrivaled catalog of British programs, with some of the world’s best-known acting and presenting talent, which we’ll be able to offer local audiences, curated and all in one place.”