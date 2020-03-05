BritBox to Roll Out in Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has plans to bring the BritBox streaming service to Australia, following its successful launch in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

BritBox is anticipated to launch in Australia later in 2020, with a slate of beloved British content, including both classic and contemporary boxsets that will be curated especially for the market. BritBox Australia will be run as a 50-50 joint venture between ITV and BBC Studios. The service will draw on the experience of the teams and technology that launched BritBox in other markets while also recruiting a local team to lead the operations in Australia.

Fiona Lang, general manager for BBC Studios ANZ, said: “There‘s a real opportunity to build on the momentum and brand that has been established in North America and to make BritBox part of BBC Studios’ future strategy in Australia. Complementing our existing partnerships in the region, BritBox will draw on our vast combined catalog of acclaimed British content and will deliver it directly to Australian audiences via a proven and seamless streaming service.”

Augustus Dulgaro, executive VP for Asia Pacific sales and distribution and global entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “It’s great to have a new route to market in Australia for ITV’s best-loved British content. We know the powerful combination of U.K. producers and distributors that the BritBox brand represents has been a consumer hit elsewhere and we look forward to bringing it to Australian fans in 2020.”