BBC Comedy The Other One Sells to Acorn TV

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV has acquired the exclusive rights in North America and the Netherlands to the BBC One comedy The Other One.

The comedy follows two girls both named Catherine Walcott as half-sisters who had no idea the other existed until their father dies. It stars Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley, Loch Ness), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It, Poldark, Love, Lies & Records), Ellie White (The Windsors) and Lauren Socha (Misfits, Catastrophe).

Produced by Tiger Aspect, an Endemol Shine Group company, the series is created and written by Holly Walsh (Motherland) and Pippa Brown (Psychobitches). The Other One will make its U.S. and Canadian debut as an Acorn TV Original on August 10 and its Mexican premiere on August 13.

Don Klees, senior VP of programming for the Acorn brands, noted, “Following the success of Deadwater Fell earlier this year, Acorn TV is happy to join our friends at Endemol Shine International on another high-quality British production with The Other One. This extremely funny, female-driven comedy led by Siobhan Finneran and Rebecca Front is sure to entertain our subscribers across North America this summer.”

Matt Creasey, executive VP of sales and acquisitions at Endemol Shine International, commented, “ESI is delighted to be once again working with AMC Networks’ Acorn TV. The Other One is a witty series brilliantly cast and written with lots of heart that the audience will love.”