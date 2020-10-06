WorldScreenings: MarVista Makes Holiday Magic for Everyone

ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment is a leading producer and distributor of movies to channels and nonlinear platforms worldwide. It has achieved this position by establishing close communication with its partners—learning their programming strategies and listening to their needs. Hannah Pillemer, the company’s executive VP of creative affairs, spoke to World Screen’s Anna Carugati via video conference about MarVista Entertainment’s latest endeavors.

Every year there is a significant demand for holiday movies, as the season represents a time of celebration for so many people. However, MarVista recognizes that there are different ways everyone celebrates the joyous time of the year. Just as the company has innovated other classic movie categories—such as thrillers and romantic comedies it is bringing in diverse talent and offering more inclusive perspectives on holiday stories than ever before.

As Pillemer explains, this year’s holiday slate includes three movies featuring LGBTQ+ stories, and one starring Broadway actress Ali Stroker, who uses a wheelchair.

In fulfilling its promise to deliver movies on time to its partners, MarVista has found ways to move into production safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Together with producers and unions, it has adapted shooting schedules and implemented safety guidelines. Pillemer has found the sharing of knowledge and collaboration between producers, executives and networks extremely rewarding.

