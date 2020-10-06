Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Home / Top Stories / WorldScreenings: MarVista Makes Holiday Magic for Everyone

WorldScreenings: MarVista Makes Holiday Magic for Everyone

Anna Carugati 18 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment is a leading producer and distributor of movies to channels and nonlinear platforms worldwide. It has achieved this position by establishing close communication with its partners—learning their programming strategies and listening to their needs. Hannah Pillemer, the company’s executive VP of creative affairs, spoke to World Screen’s Anna Carugati via video conference about MarVista Entertainment’s latest endeavors.

Every year there is a significant demand for holiday movies, as the season represents a time of celebration for so many people. However, MarVista recognizes that there are different ways everyone celebrates the joyous time of the year. Just as the company has innovated other classic movie categories—such as thrillers and romantic comedies it is bringing in diverse talent and offering more inclusive perspectives on holiday stories than ever before.

As Pillemer explains, this year’s holiday slate includes three movies featuring LGBTQ+ stories, and one starring Broadway actress Ali Stroker, who uses a wheelchair.

In fulfilling its promise to deliver movies on time to its partners, MarVista has found ways to move into production safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Together with producers and unions, it has adapted shooting schedules and implemented safety guidelines. Pillemer has found the sharing of knowledge and collaboration between producers, executives and networks extremely rewarding.

See MarVista Entertainment’s Fall 2020 Showcase here.











Tags

About Anna Carugati

Anna Carugati is the group editorial director of World Screen.

ALSO READ

Julie and the Phantoms Tops September’s Social Wit List

The Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world this September, according to The WIT.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.