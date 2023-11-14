Inter Medya Joins Forces with MGE Chile & Mas Ros Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Medya has entered a co-production agreement with Chile’s Mega Global Entertainment (MGE) and Mas Ros Media to develop a lineup of programs.

“Our shared commitment to high-quality content will undoubtedly result in a slate of exceptional productions,” said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting co-production venture with MGE,” he added.

“In MGE, we believe in the power of stories to bring global audiences together, and we are excited to continue collaborating with creative talent and strategic partners as Inter Medya and Mas Ros Media to produce unique and meaningful entertainment experiences,” commented Esperanza Garay, CEO of MGE.

Ignacio Barrera, president of distribution and acquisitions at Mas Ros Media, added, “We are excited to work with global production and distribution leaders from Turkey and Latin America to pool resources and know how to produce successful content.”