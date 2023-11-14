Kasia Jablonska Starts New Role at BBC Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasia Jablonska has been appointed director of digital and on-demand for EMEA at BBC Studios.

Jablonska joined BBC Studios in 2021. In her new role, Jablonska will develop, execute and bolster strategic plans aimed at expanding digital revenue streams, innovating new digital products and optimizing audience engagement on various digital platforms across EMEA.

With over 20 years of experience in content monetization, commercial and editorial strategies, Jablonska’s background includes working with media companies such as Fox, NBC Universal, A+E Networks, Scripps/Discovery and Endemol Shine Group.

Since her arrival at BBC Studios, Jablonska contributed to the launch of BBC Player in Poland and BBC Nordic+. Under her leadership, BBC Studios has grown its FAST portfolio in EMEA to six channel brands in 42 countries, including the recent launch of the Top Gear FAST channel with Samsung TV Plus in Benelux.

Kasia will report to Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer and executive VP of EMEA key markets and Tim Christlieb, senior VP, GM branded services of EMEA key markets.

Tindall commented, “Kasia’s promotion is a reflection on her innovative approach and strategic vision, which have already made a significant impact on our team and digital developments in EMEA. We are confident that she will continue to drive excellence and successfully grow BBC Studios presence in the digital space further.”

Jablonska said, “I am truly excited that in my new role, I will have the opportunity to contribute to BBC Studios’ digital transformation story, working alongside my talented colleagues in EMEA to deliver best of British content to our audiences in multiple new and creative ways. It’s crucial to follow viewers and capture their interests wherever they are, whether it’s on linear TV, streaming players or FAST propositions.”