November Digital Edition Now Available

The November digital edition of World Screen includes a recap of the TV Drama Festival, highlights from the International Drama Screenings Festival and a behind-the-scenes look at ZDF Studios’ Concordia.

Our TV Drama Festival recap includes interviews with ZDF Studios’ Robert Franke and Yi Qiao, Banijay’s Christian Wikander, Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, Two Brothers Pictures’ Sarah Hammond, Universal Television’s Erin Underhill and The WIT’s Bertrand Villegas, as well as sessions on acquisition wish lists, windowing and financing strategies, and the evolving role of the independent producer-distributor. Plus, there’s a video interview with Concordia showrunner Frank Doelger and stars Christiane Paul and Ruth Bradley and highlights from the International Drama Screenings Festival.