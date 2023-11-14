CRTC Regional Commissioner for Quebec Appointed

ADVERTISEMENT

Stéphanie Paquette, a lawyer with 30 years of experience in the media industry, has been named regional commissioner for Quebec at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for a five-year term.

Paquette began her career as a lawyer in private practice before moving on to become legal counsel at CBC/Radio-Canada, where she held various positions in radio and digital media.

After 11 years with CBC/Radio-Canada, she joined Les Têtes à claques and played a role as it grew to become a Canadian viral success.

For the past 13 years, Paquette has headed Videotron’s team responsible for the acquisition and multiplatform distribution of television channels and entertainment applications. In this capacity, she deals with all media groups in Canada and with partners around the world.

Paquette has been a member of CTAM Canada’s Board of Directors since November 2022.

“With her extensive experience in private and public broadcasting, the digital media sector and law, Stéphanie Paquette will be a great asset to the Commission,” said Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. “Stéphanie Paquette’s appointment as the CRTC’s Quebec regional commissioner will ensure the Commission has all the different expertise and perspectives it needs at the table. The CRTC’s regional commissioners together help the tribunal connect with Canadians across the entire country as we work toward an effective, innovative and reliable communications system for all.”