BBC Studios Clinches Drama, Factual Deal with Japan’s Lemino

The Japanese VOD service Lemino, operated by NTT DOCOMO, is adding to its slate a range of scripted and factual properties from BBC Studios, including Sherlock and Life Below Zero.

As of today, Lemino subs can access all four seasons of Sherlock, seasons one through 11 of Death in Paradise, four seasons of Unforgotten and nine seasons of Life Below Zero. The deal also includes Call the Midwife, Father Brown, The Pursuit of Love, Sanditon and Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World.

Cheryl Png, VP of distribution for Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan at BBC Studios Asia, noted, “We are thrilled to partner with NTT DOCOMO’s Lemino to bring the best of BBC Studios content to even more audiences in Japan. BBC Studios is known for its premium content, powerful storytelling and the ability to connect with a global audience. We look forward to working closely with NTT DOCOMO to showcase the depth and breadth of our programs that we are confident Japanese viewers will enjoy.”