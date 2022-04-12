VIS Social Impact Signs First-Look Deal with Thuso Mbedu

ADVERTISEMENT

VIS Social Impact, the new cause-driven production division of Paramount’s VIS, has signed its inaugural first-look deal with South African actor Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad).

Under the deal, Mbedu will create, develop and produce exclusive scripted and documentary programming focused on VIS Social Impact’s key pillars of equity, climate and health for Paramount+ outside of the U.S.

Mbedu, one of the most influential actors in South Africa, was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and won an Independent Spirit Award, Gotham Award and Hollywood Critics Association Award for her role in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, which made her the first South African leading woman in a U.S. television series. Her upcoming projects include The Woman King, in which she will star as the lead opposite Viola Davis.

“We are so proud to welcome Thuso Mbedu to VIS Social Impact, as we develop our roster of global talent to create premium programming for Paramount+,” said Georgia Arnold, head of VIS Social Impact and senior VP of international social responsibility at Paramount. “Having been privileged to work with Thuso on MTV Shuga: Down South, I’ve seen her powerful creative talent firsthand. I’m in no doubt that her skill and expertise will help our studio develop groundbreaking, social impact-driven content with worldwide appeal.”

“I am excited about this first-look deal because of what it means for African creators and artists,” Mbedu said. “As Africans, we have so many unique and diverse cultures, histories and experiences that the world needs to see and hear about and, as an African woman, to get an opportunity to tell stories that will uplift, empower and shape new ways of thinking and seeing the world is absolutely amazing.”