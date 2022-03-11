Jaime Camil Pacts with VIS

ADVERTISEMENT

VIS, a division of Paramount, has entered into an exclusive first-look deal with Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin, Schmigadoon!, Kimi, La Fea Más Bella, Broke, Coco) to develop projects for Paramount+.

Under the terms of the partnership, Camil will create, develop and produce exclusive Spanish-language and majority Spanish-language scripted and non-scripted content for the streaming service.

Camil is best known for his roles as Fernando Mendiola in La Fea Más Bella and Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin, the latter of which brought him two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“We are excited to welcome Jaime Camil to our roster of global talent working to bring the best premium content to Paramount+,” said JC Acosta, president of international studios and networks for Southern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. “With Jaime’s experience and creative focus, we are confident that he’ll bring the best Spanish-language content to Paramount+ that resonates with our audiences around the world.”

Camil commented: “Paramount is home to some of the most beloved and iconic films and television shows of all time. I am thrilled and humbled to join their family. Throughout history, stories have been one of the most potent drivers of society and culture. Storytelling generates empathy and it imparts wisdom through characters in place of lived experience. Additionally, through the prism of art, story allows us to contextualize and also see a deeper beauty within our own lives. I look forward to developing and producing meaningful stories with the amazing team at Paramount. I can’t wait to show the world what we have in store.”