The Walt Disney Company to Pause Business in Russia

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 hour ago Top Stories


In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, The Walt Disney Company is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia and reviewing the rest of its businesses there.

“Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia,” a spokesperson said. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

“Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately,” the spokesperson said. “Others—such as linear channels and some content and product licensing—will take time given contractual complexities.”

The added: “Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees.”











