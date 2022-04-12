FIFA Unveils Football Streaming Platform

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA has launched a streaming platform to deliver live domestic league games from around the world, stats, an archive of football matches and original content.

This year, FIFA+ is set to stream more than 29,000 men’s matches and 11,000-plus women’s games, with a slate of originals featuring Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze and Carli Lloyd, among others.

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA. “This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my vision for 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratization of football, and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

The platform will also deliver the FIFA archive ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar, serving as the home for every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera, delivering in excess of 2,000 hours of content.

The lineup of FIFA originals for the platform includes Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World, a 90-minute film directed by Stuart and Andrew Douglas, produced by Bernie Goldmann and by Simon Horsman and Jeffrey Soros of Los Angeles Media Fund. Captains is an eight-part series from Fulwell 73 following six captains as they lead their countries through qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Croatia’s Luka Modrić, Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Vanuatu’s Brian Kaltak, Jamaica’s Andre Blake, Lebanon’s Hassan Maatouk and Brazil’s Thiago Silva. The slate also includes Croatia: Defining a Nation, HD Cutz, the six-part Dani Crazy Dream, the docuseries Golden Boot, Icons from Noah Media Group and Shoot the Company’s Academies.

At launch, FIFA+ will be available in English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, with an additional six languages to follow in June 2022.