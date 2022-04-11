Fremantle Inks First-Look Deal with Invention Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has signed a first-look producing deal with Nicholas Weinstock’s Invention Studios that will include the development and production of television projects, new media and podcasts.

Per the deal, Fremantle will also support the continued expansion of Weinstock’s other creative venture, Craft Services, an online network and support system for emerging writers and directors worldwide. Founded during the pandemic to provide resources, real-time information and peer-to-peer networking to aspiring creatives, it now has hundreds of members across the U.S. as well as in Mexico, England, Europe, Australia and Africa, with Invention Studios producing several of its participants’ projects.

Invention is currently producing several dozen premium series and feature films with a focus on diversity, originality and boldness. De Maio Entertainment will be a strategic advisor and partner across the slate, using its experience to optimize strategy and maximize each project’s impact and success.

Weinstock, who most recently partnered with Ben Stiller as the creative head of Red Hour Films since 2015, developed and executive produced the limited series Escape at Dannemora at Showtime. He also executive produced the movie Plus One, currently streaming on Hulu; produced the movies Alex Strangelove and The Package for Netflix and Queenpins for Paramount+; developed and executive produced the series Severance on Apple+; and executive produced the upcoming series High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette, for Apple+. Weinstock is also the executive producer of the series In the Dark, currently in its fourth season on the CW and Netflix.

Weinstocksaid: “I’m thrilled to partner with a company as progressive and expansive as Fremantle on a wide range of television series for both the American and international markets, given their vast global reach and our shared excitement about championing brave voices and authentic storytelling from all over the world. CEO Jennifer Mullin and her excellent teams, including Dante and my friend Lorenzo, are ideal partners in Invention’s mission to support groundbreaking writers, directors, and narratives of all kinds.”

Dante Di Loreto, president of scripted programming at Fremantle, said: “Nicky embodies the independent spirit we champion at Fremantle. His creative passion is an inspiration to us and to the artists who work with him. Invention Studios is a welcome addition to the family of leading producers from around the globe who call Fremantle home.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO of Fremantle, added: “Invention Studio’s creative and global ambition truly aligns with Fremantle’s, and I am so pleased to welcome them to our family. I am looking forward to working with Nicky on the expansion of Craft Services to champion unique voices and stories from every corner of the world.”