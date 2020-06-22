Insight TV to Broadcast Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Insight TV is set to be the only channel to broadcast Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert in 4K UHD HDR.

Organized by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, The Concert will be broadcast across all of Insight TV’s platforms in 46 countries around the world starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Insight TV will also have the special available on demand from Sunday, June 28 to Tuesday, June 30.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, including people of color, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination. Hosted by Duane Johnson, The Concert will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests and treatments to everyone. Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade and Christine and the Queens will be featured. The Concert will also include appearances by Atoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Prior to The Concert, Insight TV will broadcast Global Goal: Unite for our Future—The Summit, a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments to help develop equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities devastated by the pandemic. The Summit will feature panel discussions and interviews with experts and thought-leaders moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Isha Sesay, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons. It will spotlight scientific reports on progress being made for therapeutics and vaccine development and distribution.

Rian Bester, CEO of Insight TV, said: “COVID-19 has been an equal opportunity destroyer of life and livelihood, but the way governments, facilities and supply chains have operated in response to its widespread damage has been anything but equitable. Insight TV is joining this essential call-to-action via the powerful combination of music and television. The experience will be all the more impactful when viewed in 4K UHD HDR and we hope to play an important role in communicating a message that resonates around the world.”