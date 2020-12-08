Canneseries 2021 Launches Call for Entries

ADVERTISEMENT

Canneseries, returning in 2021 for the fourth season of the Cannes International Series Festival, has opened its call for submissions.

“It is with great happiness that we return to the city of Cannes where we celebrated in an unprecedented but unforgettable way the French and international series last October,” said Benoît Louvet, general manager for Canneseries. “We are also delighted to offer again to all those who will not be able to be with us on the Croisette the opportunity to discover the richness and the diversity of what will be the 2021 vintage of this new season on canneseries.com. We are very happy to be able to meet again to write in capital letters a new chapter of the festival.”

The city of Cannes will host the screenings of the official selection at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès as well as public meetings at Espace Miramar. Following on from season three, which ended on October 14, Canneseries will also offer the official selection and exclusive events on its digital platform. The Cannes International Series Festival will run from April 9 to 14, 2021.

Canneseries has launched its call for entries today. The official competition consists of ten long-form series and ten short-form series, supplemented by an “out of competition” section (not affected by the call for entries). The deadline is January 31, 2021.

To accompany the fourth season, Canneseries has a new poster designed by the Bronx agency.