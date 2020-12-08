A+E Networks International Inks New TV Movie & Series Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks International has secured several new deals with global media companies for TV movies and series co-productions in its catalog.

NENT Group will air several Lifetime holiday movies across its pan-Nordic territories and Belgrade-based United Media acquired a package of movies for its channels in the Balkans. Joyn, SevenOne Entertainment Group’s and Discovery’s joint streaming platform, will introduce Flowers in the Attic to viewers in German-speaking Europe. In Latin America, Megavision, Univision and UCV Media+ collectively licensed over 70 movies total.

In series news, NRK Norway picked up Miss Scarlet and the Duke as well as Hernán, A+E Networks’ first Spanish-language title. Greece ERT picked up Miss Scarlet and the Duke in a deal that also included Project Blue Book, while Serbia United Media took Project Blue Book and Hernán.

The newly announced deals below follow on the heels of the Foxtel Australia launch of LMN—Lifetime Movie Network as well as the launch of the first Lifetime-branded AVOD channel in New Zealand with TVNZ, which will add four new titles each month from Lifetime’s library during the first year of the agreement.

Steve MacDonald, president of global content sales and international at A+E Networks, said: “During a time when so many broadcasters and streamers are in need of ratings proven content to fill gaps in their schedules, we’re thrilled that our new and returning clients have turned to A+E Networks for our world-class movies, our co-productions, and our other premium IP. We are well poised and couldn’t be prouder of our exceptional new catalog which has over 850 hours of fresh premium content. I am even prouder of the response and demand our premium content has received and continues to receive from our partners.”