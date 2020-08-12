A+E Networks International Pacts with TVNZ for Lifetime-Branded Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

A+E Networks International has signed a deal with New Zealand’s TVNZ for the launch of the first Lifetime-branded AVOD channel in the territory.

Kicking off in August with 40 Lifetime movie titles, TVNZ will add four new titles each month from Lifetime’s extensive library of TV movies during the first year of the agreement. Among the TV movies immediately available at launch are Lifetime originals including College Admissions Scandal, the adaptation of V.C. Andrews’ four-film Flowers in the Attic franchise, the Jane Green series based on her best-selling novels, Lifetime’s Wrong franchise of movies and Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal.

Glen Hansen, senior VP of content sales at A+E Networks International in the Asia Pacific, said: “TVNZ OnDemand is a hugely popular platform in New Zealand, experiencing tremendous growth in both reach and popularity. We are thrilled to partner with them in launching a dedicated Lifetime digital channel featuring original, premium, high-quality and award-winning movies, which New Zealand audiences will love.”

Cate Slater, TVNZ’s director of content, added: “We’re excited to have Lifetime join TVNZ OnDemand’s digital channel offering. Lifetime is big on entertainment and big on drama. It’s engaging, crowd-pleasing content and we know our viewers are going to love every moment of it.”