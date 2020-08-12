Thursday, August 13, 2020
Netflix Orders Family Sci-Fi Series The Last Bus

Wildseed Studios is producing The Last Bus, a ten-part, live-action Netflix original series aimed at the family/co-viewing audience.

In the series, a group of mismatched school kids bands together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence in an action-packed, sci-fi road trip adventure. It is being written and created by Paul Neafcy.

Along with Lawrence Gough and Steve Hughes, new directors on The Last Bus include emerging talents Drew Casson and Nour Wazzi.

The series will be produced in Bristol/the South West and shot in the Bottle Yard Studios, with preproduction starting this summer and shooting beginning in the fall.











