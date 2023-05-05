ITV Studios Renews Content Partnership with TVNZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV Studios and Television New Zealand (TVNZ) have renewed their long-standing first-look output deal, giving the broadcaster exclusive access to upcoming programming across drama, factual entertainment and documentaries.

In addition to the deal, Love Island and its three English-language versions from the U.K., Australia and the U.S., along with selected international seasons from around the world, will return to TVNZ+. The U.K.’s companion series Love Island: Aftersun and the brand’s first-ever spin-off series, Love Island Games, will also become available on TVNZ+.

As part of the output deal, TVNZ will continue to show ITV Studios series such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale, The Chase, The Voice UK, The Voice USA, The Voice Australia and Hell’s Kitchen.

Augustus Dulgaro, executive VP of global partnerships for the Asia Pacific at ITV Studios, said, “The quality, diversity and commercial appeal of our global catalog allows us to continue this incredible partnership with TVNZ. We’re delighted to keep offering New Zealand audiences the very best of our new and returning series.”

TVNZ’s director of content, Cate Slater, added, “We’re thrilled to be continuing our long-standing partnership with ITV. This output deal ensures New Zealand viewers will continue to have access to some of their favourite shows, from The Chase to Coronation Street. They’ll also get to watch some of the very best UK scripted and non-scripted content, with programming from ITV Studios’ comprehensive slate appearing across our channels and platforms. Along with this deal, we’re excited to welcome Love Island back home to TVNZ+. The global juggernaut is a fan favourite for a reason, and we know Kiwis will love being able to stream it for free once again.”