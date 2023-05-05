Monte-Carlo Television Festival Reveals Golden Nymph Nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival unveiled the 18 nominees for this year’s Golden Nymph Awards, with Howard Gordon (The X-Files, 24, Homeland, Accused) to receive the honorary Golden Nymph.

Eighteen programs from 12 countries have been selected to compete across the news and documentaries and fiction categories, including three worldwide premieres, seven international premieres and two French premieres.

Six Golden Nymph Awards will be presented as part of the fiction category, including best film, best series, best creation, best actress, best actor and a jury special prize. Three Golden Nymph Awards will be given in the news and documentaries category, including best news program, best documentary and a jury special prize.

For the second year, the Public Prize award, in partnership with BetaSeries, will allow fans the opportunity to participate in the festival as real jurors and enable them to reward one of the competition programs.

This year’s official selection features Chorus Girls (Denmark); Fence (Japan); Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile (France); Miró (Spain); Poker Face (U.S.); Ten Pound Poms (U.K., Australia); The Seed (Germany, Norway, Czech Republic); The Warrant Breaker’s Law (U.S.); Trust No One (Israel); First to Stand: The Cases and Causes of Irwin Cotler (Canada); Hezbollah Inc. (France); Life on the Donbas Frontline (France); Nazanin (U.K.); Russia, the Stolen Children of Ukraine (France); The Last Border (Portugal); The Man Who Played with Fire (U.K.); The Wagner Group. Putin’s Mercenaries (Poland); and Vers l’Europe, loin de Moscou (France, Belgium).

“Having a nomination for a Golden Nymph Award means true international recognition for a production,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monto-Carlo Television Festival. “We have a really strong lineup this year and are extremely pleased to see so many prograes from all parts of the world. The superb quality of the programming chosen for the 2023 Official Selection demonstrates just how our competition continues to grow in both size and global importance.”

The Festival also revealed members of the juries. John Goodman (Roseanne, Alpha House, Dancing on the Edge) will serve as president of the fiction jury alongside fellow jurors Camilla Rydbacken, senior VP of scripted content at Viaplay (Sweden); Francesca Chillemi, actress and presenter (Italy); Frank Spotnitz, CEO and executive producer at Big Light Productions (U.S.); Marcus Ammon, managing director of content at Bavaria Fiction (Germany); and Australian actor Travis Fimmel.

Tom Jennings, meanwhile, will be president of the news and documentaries jury. Other jury members are Jeanette Larsson, senior editor and producer at SVT Sweden; Aïda Touihri, journalist and presenter at RMC Story; José Carlos Gallardo, reporter, editor and director for Weekly Report; and British-Ghanaian presenter, creator and author Patrick Aryee.

The closing night ceremony will take place on June 20. American Gods star Ricky Whittle and French videographer and influencer Léna Situations will be the masters of the ceremony. The honorary Golden Nymph will be presented to Gordon by Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco.

During the festival, Shelter, a Prime Video original series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, will have its world premiere.

“The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is the foremost Festival of its kind in Europe and the only one to combine the essential genres of fiction, documentary and news,” Puons said. “This year we are ready to entertain, enchant and empower throughout the entire event with a sparkling guest list of leading talent, creatives and top executives from every corner of the world. We cannot wait to see you all in Monaco in June.”