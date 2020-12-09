Acorn TV & TVNZ Order Under the Vines

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and TVNZ have commissioned the New Zealand series Under the Vines with Acorn Media Enterprises.

From Libertine Pictures and EQ Media Group, Under the Vines stars Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand. Despite neither having ever done a hard days’ work and each despising the other, they must make the vineyard a success so that they can sell up, split up and leave.

Under the Vines was created and co-written by Erin White. Other series’ writers are Tim Balme, Nick Ward, J C Stewart-Te Whiu, Kathryn Burnett and Harry McNaughton.

Production on the six-part series will begin in early February 2021 in Central Otago, New Zealand. Acorn TV has all rights worldwide with the exception of TVNZ in New Zealand. Acorn TV will feature its world premiere on the platform in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Spain and Portugal, among others in 2021, followed by TVNZ with its New Zealand premiere.

In addition to Gibney and Edwards, Under the Vines stars Dean O’Gorman (One Lane Bridge, The Hobbit trilogy), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home), John Bach (The Sounds, Janet King), Matt Whelan (The Sounds), Simon Mead (Nothing Trivial), Sarah Peirse (Poor Boy), Cohen Holloway (Top of the Lake), Carrie Green (Mystic), Catherine Wilkin (Stateless), Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth) and newcomer Trae Te Wiki.

Catherine Mackin, managing director at Acorn Media Enterprises, said: “Acorn Media Enterprises is thrilled to work with TVNZ, Libertine Pictures and EQ Media Group to commission a fun romantic comedy in picturesque New Zealand. Featuring an incredible cast led by Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards, Under the Vines is sure to entice Acorn TV subscribers around the world.”

Cate Slater, TVNZ director of content, said: “Under the Vines is an exciting TVNZ co-production that will showcase New Zealand’s stunning scenery, a fabulously talented cast and crew, and great scripts. Co-productions give us the ability to tell our stories on a global stage and we’re excited to bring viewers a premium drama that will feel distinctly Kiwi.”

Richard Fletcher, managing director at Libertine Pictures, said: “Under the Vines offers the perfect opportunity to escape to beautiful Central Otago wine country. The scripts are great fun and brimming with humor and emotion. We are really proud of the extremely talented cast we have assembled and combined with the creative talent in New Zealand, as well as our beautiful locations, it enables us to deliver this series on an epic scale for our broadcasting partners Acorn TV and TVNZ.”

Brendan Dahill, general manager at EQ Media, said: “We are thrilled to be working with such a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera. The combination of Rebecca and Charles alongside the stunning landscapes of the South Island and New Zealand’s wine region will have audiences all over the world falling in love with Under the Vines.”

Gibney said: “I am beyond excited to be home and about to start shooting Under the Vines in the spectacular Otago region. I’m a sucker for romantic comedies and the scripts are wonderful—there is so much humor and heart. Erin and the team have done a fabulous job and given the state of the world at the moment I think the timing is perfect. We all could do with some cheering up! The character of Daisy is totally unlike anything I have done before and I can’t wait to work with the fabulous Charles, our extraordinary cast and a world-class team of New Zealand creatives. A massive thank you to Acorn and TVNZ for their support.”