My Dad’s Christmas Date Rolls Out on FilmBox Channels

SPI International is launching My Dad’s Christmas Date on FilmBox channels across many territories worldwide and on Film1 in the Netherlands this month.

A holiday-themed romantic comedy starring Jeremy Piven, My Dad’s Christmas Date will launch in December on FilmBox Premium in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia and Ex-Yugo; FilmBox in the Middle East, Russia and the Baltics; and on FilmBox Extra in Bulgaria. Subscribers to the Film1 on-demand and linear services in the Netherlands will also be able to watch the movie starting December 12. Further, My Dad’s Christmas Date will be available on-demand through various platforms in Poland, Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia, Romania, Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

In addition to Piven, My Dad’s Christmas Date stars Olivia-Mai Barrett, Hadar Cats, Megan Brown Martinez, Nathalie Cox, Roger Ashton-Griffiths and Joely Richardson. Directed by Mick Davis, it tells the story of David, a single dad living with his 16-year-old daughter in York. Around Christmas time, two years after the untimely death of her mom, Jules tries to find her father a girlfriend by signing him up to multiple dating platforms without his knowledge.

SPI International co-produced My Dad’s Christmas Date with MSR Media, Goldfinch and Highfield Grange Studios.

Loni Farhi, president of SPI International, said: “We launched SPI International’s production arm last year and we are working at full speed on our various exciting co-productions together with our dear friend Philippe Martinez. We are delighted to share the heartwarming story of David and Jules with a global audience of millions at a time when we all need to be reminded of what matters the most in life: hope, family and love.”

Philippe Martinez, producer at MSR Media. “My Dad’s Christmas Date is a great accomplishment for our first film co-produced with SPI International. This delightful Christmas story is the perfect film to give audiences a warm feeling in these challenging times. Jeremy’s performance is just superb and the best gift for this Christmas.”