Wednesday, December 9, 2020
My Dad’s Christmas Date Rolls Out on FilmBox Channels

Chelsea Regan 19 mins ago


SPI International is launching My Dad’s Christmas Date on FilmBox channels across many territories worldwide and on Film1 in the Netherlands this month.

A holiday-themed romantic comedy starring Jeremy Piven, My Dad’s Christmas Date will launch in December on FilmBox Premium in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia and Ex-Yugo; FilmBox in the Middle East, Russia and the Baltics; and on FilmBox Extra in Bulgaria. Subscribers to the Film1 on-demand and linear services in the Netherlands will also be able to watch the movie starting December 12. Further, My Dad’s Christmas Date will be available on-demand through various platforms in Poland, Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia, Romania, Turkey, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

In addition to Piven, My Dad’s Christmas Date stars Olivia-Mai Barrett, Hadar Cats, Megan Brown Martinez, Nathalie Cox, Roger Ashton-Griffiths and Joely Richardson. Directed by Mick Davis, it tells the story of David, a single dad living with his 16-year-old daughter in York. Around Christmas time, two years after the untimely death of her mom, Jules tries to find her father a girlfriend by signing him up to multiple dating platforms without his knowledge.

SPI International co-produced My Dad’s Christmas Date with MSR Media, Goldfinch and Highfield Grange Studios.

Loni Farhi, president of SPI International, said: “We launched SPI International’s production arm last year and we are working at full speed on our various exciting co-productions together with our dear friend Philippe Martinez. We are delighted to share the heartwarming story of David and Jules with a global audience of millions at a time when we all need to be reminded of what matters the most in life: hope, family and love.”

Philippe Martinez, producer at MSR Media. “My Dad’s Christmas Date is a great accomplishment for our first film co-produced with SPI International. This delightful Christmas story is the perfect film to give audiences a warm feeling in these challenging times. Jeremy’s performance is just superb and the best gift for this Christmas.”











Chelsea Regan is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

