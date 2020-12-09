UGC Writers Campus Opens Call for Applications

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth annual UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania has launched the call for applications for its 2021 edition.

The week-long writing workshop for 20 emerging TV drama writers from around the world is set to run from May 27 to June 3 in Lille, France. Eligible candidates are writers who have had at least one professional experience on a broadcast TV/digital series, short or feature film broadcast. The deadline for submissions is February 1.

Over the course of the week, UGC Writers Campus will function as an incubator, with the writers immersed in an environment dedicated to their work with access to tutors, mentors and industry decision-makers. From May 27 to 31, the participants can take part in workshops and masterclasses with experienced professionals, who will serve and support them as mentors in the development of their projects. From June 1 to 3, as part of Series Mania Forum, these writers will be able to pitch their projects in front of the international industry professionals in Lille for the Forum.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, and Brigitte Maccioni, deputy managing director of UGC, said: “Today, we see an increasing demand from the industry toward screenwriters. In this context, Series Mania, with the UGC Writers Campus, is honored to support and strengthen an international network of young writers who are able to offer high-quality projects, while at the same time working together for the future of our audiovisual industry. The stories to come will certainly be local, but thus more open to co-production opportunities.”