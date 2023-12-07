Snapchat & Channel 4 Extend Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 4 and Snap have extended and enhanced their long-term partnership, which now includes collaborating on made-for-Snap content.

Snap and Channel 4 will collaborate on new Snap-first content. Channel 4 will create a new series with a built-in AR component. The two will work together on bespoke compilations of shows, such as the popular format Body Fixers. Snap will also provide select content from Channel 4’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage.

Short-form clips of Channel 4’s most popular programs will continue to be made available via Snapchat, including First Dates, Married At First Sight UK, Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating, Made In Chelsea, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Tattoo Fixers, Mashed, Celebrity Cooking School, The Big Celebrity Detox and Absolutely Dyer.

Lucy Luke, head of U.K. partnerships at Snap, said: “Having collaborated with Channel 4 over the past five years, our renewed and expanded partnership is a key part of our strategy to bring diverse and relevant content from world-class media brands to our U.K. community. With the exciting year ahead in sports, the opportunity to bring the Paralympics content to millions of Snapchatters is very exciting, building on our sports offering platform-wide. We’re excited to continue to deepen our relationship with Channel 4, working to deliver exciting new formats and continue to innovate together.”

Joe Harbinson, senior distribution and partnerships lead for commercial innovation at Channel 4, said: “This partnership furthers our bid to serve young audiences and typifies the approach we are taking to reach viewers, wherever they are. Not only will we continue to innovate in how we adapt formats of our existing programming on new platforms, but we will also innovate by creating bespoke content to maximize the benefits of every platform for viewers and advertisers.”