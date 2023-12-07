India, Japan & Singapore Lead Asian Academy Creative Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards have been presented, with India, Japan and Singapore each scoring seven wins.

Best actor in a leading role went to Vijay Varma for Dahaad (Amazon Prime Video; India), while the leading actress win went to Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire (Netflix, Endemol Shine, House of Talkies; India). Supporting nods went to Teuku Rifnu Wikana for 96 Jam (Vidio & Sky Films; Indonesia) and Lim Ji-yeon for The Glory (Netflix, Hwa & Dam Pictures; Korea).

For comedy, the performance win went to Azira Shafinaz for Ijab Kabut (Viu & Jazzy Pictures; Malaysia).

Unchained Medley (TVB; Hong Kong) won for best comedy program, and The Glory (Netflix, Hwa & Dam Pictures; Korea) for best drama. Modern Love Chennai—Memory is but a bird (Amazon Prime Video; India) won for best single drama/telemovie/anthology episode.

Physical: 100 (Netflix, MBC; Korea) came out on top for best non-scripted entertainment, while Infinity and Beyond 2023 (Mango TV; China) won for best general entertainment, game or quiz program. Manila Luzon was recognized as best entertainment host for Dragden With Manila Luzon (Cornerstone Entertainment & Project 8, Amazon Prime Video; Philippines). Best adaptation of an existing format was presented to Old Enough #1 (CNA, Mediacorp; Singapore).

Nature’s Hidden Miracles: The Secret Life of Plants (NHK, Curiosity, Autentic, Rai; Japan) was named best documentary series. The Cleaning Company (Walking Fish Productions & GoodThing Productions, SBS Australia; Australia) won for best doc one-off. Rico Hizon took the win for best factual presenter for The Final Word with Rico Hizon (CNN Philippines, Nine Media Corporation; Philippines). In lifestyle, Forbidding No More S2 (Threesixzero Productions, Mediacorp; Singapore) was the winner.

Mr. Midnight: Beware The Monsters (Beach House Pictures, Netflix; Singapore) won for best children’s program. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Megalis, Tonko House, Netflix; Japan) was named best animated program or series (2D or 3D).

The Philippines received the special Asian Academy of Creative Arts Legacy Award from 2023 Chairman Clement Schwebig (Warner Bros. Discovery).