Capitol Theatre to Host Asian Academy Creative Awards

As part of a multiyear agreement with Perennial Holdings, Singapore’s historic Capitol Theatre has been selected to host the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The agreement anchors the film and TV ceremony in Singapore for the foreseeable future. Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) CEO Fiona McKay confirmed the awards will return to its traditional two-night format in early December 2024.

Clement Schwebig, AACA chairman of awards, acknowledged Perennial Holdings’ support as venue partner and the presence of Pua Seck Guan, the organization’s executive chairman and CEO, during the recent Gala Awards ceremony.

“Tonight, Mr. Pua has announced a multiyear agreement that will see Singapore’s heritage Capitol Theatre as the host of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for years to come,” Schwebig said. “This is wonderful news for the awards and for Singapore, and we, as an entire industry, want to thank Perennial Holdings for its support.”

Pua commented, “I’m delighted that Capitol Theatre will become the host of the Asian Academy Creative Awards; it’s a wonderful connection that honors the theatre’s heritage.”

Michael McKay, AACA president, added, “Capitol Theatre is the natural host of the Awards. It’s been a part of the film and entertainment industry for almost 100 years, so 2024 will be a big homecoming celebration.”

Bobby Tonelli, Gala Awards host, said, “That is amazing news. Capitol Theatre is a beautiful venue and, from 2024, the host of the Asian Academy Creative Awards.”