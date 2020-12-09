ZDF Magazin Royale Leads November Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Magazin Royale, a new version of the tongue-in-cheek news magazine show Neo Magazin Royale, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world this November, according to The WIT.

Fronted by satirical journalist Jan Böhmermann, the show claims 407,000 followers on Instagram for the top spot. Böhmermann himself has 776,000 followers, while the previous incarnation of the show already had thousands of Instagram followers.

In second place, Alev Alev (213,000), an adaptation of the French period series Le Bazar de la Charité, bowed on Show TV in Turkey last month. Set in contemporary Turkey, the drama follows the interwoven fates of two wealthy women and a maid following a deadly fire. It stars Dilan Çiçek Deniz (3.8 million followers), Hazar Ergüçlü (2.6 million) and Demet Evgar (1.3 million).

Ici Tout Commence (Everything Starts Here), which made its debut on TF1 in France in November, takes third place with 104,000 followers. The daily soap, spun off from TF1’s Demain Nous Appartient (Tomorrow Is Ours), is set in a school of gastronomy. Agustín Galiana (465,000 followers), Clément Rémiens (371,000) and Vanessa Demouy (254,000) star.

Airing on Antena 3 in Spain, Mask Singer: Adivina Quién Canta is a local adaptation of the Korean format in which celebrities wear masks as they show off their singing skills. Hosted by Arturo Valls, who has 688,000 followers, with a panel of “investigators” featuring singer Malú (1.1 million followers), actors Javier Calvo (627,000) and Javier Ambrossi (476,000) and comedian José Mota (289,000), the show has 76,000 Instagram followers for the fourth spot on this month’s list.

Rounding out the top five, Grand Designs Sverige (43,000) is a Swedish adaptation of the British format Grand Designs about people who design and build their dream houses that airs on TV4. It is hosted by architecture critic Mark Isitt (3,000 followers).

Journalist Jenke von Wilmsdorff delves into a different social phenomenon in each episode of the sixth-place program JENKE. (42,000), which launched on ProSieben in Germany on November 30. Von Wilmsdorff has 128,000 followers.

A reboot of the animated variety show Animaniacs, which aired from 1993 to 1998, rolled out on Hulu in the U.S. With 39,000 followers for the seventh slot, the series sees the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. The new Animaniacs features the voices of Jess Harnell (72,000 followers), Rob Paulsen (46,000) and Maurice LaMarche (13,000).

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (18,000) is in eighth place this month. Broadcasting on Bravo in the U.S., the new extension of the Real Housewives franchise centers on six successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses. The six women include Meredith Marks (94,000 followers), Heather Gay (61,000), Jen Shah (58,000), Whitney Rose (58,000), Lisa Barlow (48,000) and Mary Cosby (46,000).

Starring Katheryn Winnick (4.8 million followers), Jade Pettyjohn (1.6 million), Ryan Phillippe (1 million) and Natalie Alyn Lind (488,000), Big Sky (18,000) is in ninth place this month with 18,000 followers. The thriller, which made its debut on ABC in the U.S., is based on C.J. Box’s book The Highway in which private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Closing out November’s Wit List, Netflix’s Voices of Fire (17,000) is a factual-entertainment series produced by Pharrell Williams (12.6 million followers) that follows the star’s hometown community leaders as they attempt to build one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs.

