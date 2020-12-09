Video: ViacomCBS’s Dan Cohen & Amazon Studios’ James Farrell

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Cohen, the president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, and James Farrell, the VP of local originals at Amazon Studios, took part in a video interview with Anna Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, to discuss the myriad ways streaming services have impacted players in the media landscape—from viewers, producers, distributors and talent to linear channels and startup SVODs.

Entitled The Future of TV and Streaming in the Age of Coronavirus and Beyond, the session was part of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ November Board & Members meeting panel.