Ahead of the closure of the Skydance merger, Dan Cohen has announced that he is stepping down as chief content licensing officer at Paramount.

In a memo to staff, Cohen, who also serves as president of Republic Pictures, said, “This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me as the journey we’ve shared has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career.”

Cohen continued: “Over the last eight years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the most talented and dedicated individuals in the industry. Together, we’ve navigated a constantly evolving media landscape, forged groundbreaking deals and brought incredible stories to audiences around the world. We’ve built meaningful relationships that have driven real value for our company and our clients, and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished. I know you’ll continue to carry this important work forward with the same enthusiasm and excellence.”

Cohen’s last day at Paramount is tomorrow, but he is working with senior leadership on a leadership transition. “As we move toward the anticipated close of the Skydance merger, I expect there will be clarity on the future leadership structure.”