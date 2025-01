ADVERTISEMENT

After Party Studios has appointed Sam Ewen to the newly created role of head of entertainment and tapped Ayesha Mittal as executive producer.

Ewen will be responsible for leading the business’s continued growth in entertainment while Mittal will lead both original and branded entertainment projects. Ewen joins After Party Studios after six years at The Wall of Entertainment, serving as head of entertainment. Mittal joins the business from award-winning production company Raw (Tinder Swindler, Sweet Bobby) where she was a development producer.

Ewen and Mittal will report to After Party Studios’ managing director, Joshua Barnett, who commented: “As After Party Studios continues to supercharge our creativity and output in the entertainment and branded entertainment space, I can’t think of two better people to steer and expand our slate. Sam has changed the industry with his bold, hyper-engaging entertainment digital formats whilst Ayesha’s wealth of experience in legacy and digital media mirror the company’s DNA of connecting those two worlds to create content wherever online audiences are.”

Ewen said: “After understanding Joshua’s ambition for After Party Studios, especially in the sports and branded entertainment space, joining the team felt like a no-brainer. With an already amazing group of digital natives in the building, I can’t wait to get started and create some truly groundbreaking content. 2025 is going to be a big year… watch this space!”

Mittal commented: “After Party Studios’ vision of blending the worlds of digital platforms and TV/film is perfectly aligned with the way audiences are evolving and brands are engaging. I’m thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time, and I look forward to shaping a slate of boundary-pushing projects that connect with audiences across all platforms.”