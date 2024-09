ADVERTISEMENT

A Paramount+ brand extension will launch on Monomax, a streaming platform in Thailand, this November.

The pact between Paramount Global Content Distribution and MONO in Thailand follows similar branded-area licensing deals for Paramount+ with Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, MultiChoice in Africa, JioCinema in India and Blast TV in the Philippines. The alliance was announced during APOS in Bali.

Monomax subs will be able to access content from Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures, including FBI: International, NCIS, NCIS: Sydney, Tulsa King and Halo. The streamer’s customers will also be able to access feature films like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Hellraiser.

“Our core strategy at Paramount Global Content Distribution continues to focus on delivering audiences the best quality entertainment, across multiple content pillars and genres, in innovative and accessible new ways, and this new deal with MONO does just that,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount and president of Republic Pictures. “The success of our Paramount+ branded destinations on streaming services around the globe presents an attractive option to both our clients, who want to grow their subscriber base by offering high-demand content, and their end users, who want to access that content within a familiar platform while growing our business.”

“At Mono, we have established ourselves as a strong player in the digital media landscape,” said Navamin Prasopnet, CEO of MONO. “Our main goal has always been to offer our customers the best possible entertainment experience. By partnering with Paramount Global Content Distribution, we are able to elevate our offerings significantly. Paramount has an impressive catalog of content that has consistently garnered popularity among Thai viewers, such as the Transformers franchise, Mission: Impossible and the critically acclaimed series FBI.”