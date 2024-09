ADVERTISEMENT

The Asian Academy Creative Awards have announced the National Winners from 16 markets that will be vying to be crowned best in the region at the Gala Awards in December, with Netflix in the lead with 33 wins, followed by Warner Bros. Discovery with 21.

A record number of companies submitted entries to the awards this year. Behind Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery were Singapore’s Mediacorp with 20, pan-regional streamer Viu with 18, Astro in Malaysia with 15, Prime Video with 15 and GMA Network from the Philippines with 13.

“We are proud to celebrate the exceptional talent that has emerged this year,” said Michael McKay, president of the Asian Academy of Creative Arts. “The level of competition has been truly remarkable, and with a record number of entries and judges participating, we are excited to host these incredible events at Singapore’s historic Capitol Theatre in December.”

The awards will take place in Singapore over two nights, with a Grand Awards Dinner on December 3 and a Gala Final on December 4. The Asian Academy of Creative Arts will also host its annual National Winners Conference, delivering panels and keynotes with many of the National Winners.

National winners included Australia’s Boy Swallows Universe, New Zealand’s Madam, China’s To The Wonder, India’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Japan’s City Hunter and Korea’s Queen of Tears.