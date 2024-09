ADVERTISEMENT

The Asian Academy of Creative Arts (AACA) has scheduled this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremonies for December 3 and 4 at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre.

Over 40 awards will be presented across the two ceremonies, with the Gala focused on scripted and performance awards. The theater has become the new home of the Asian Academy Creative Awards under a new multiyear deal with Perennial Holdings.

AACA CEO Fiona McKay said, “The grand awards dinner will be a three-course dinner with fine wines and a post-awards DJ to see out what will be a night of celebration for our industry. The Gala will have its own exclusive pre-ceremony cocktail event and a by-invitation-only post-event party where the emphasis is on Over the Top Glam.”

McKay added, “Now that we’re at the Capitol, we’ll be opening the balcony seating for fans so they can dress up and come along to support their favorite stars and shows. We love them atmosphere the fans bring to the event; we’ve missed that in recent years.”