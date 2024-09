ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-six distributors have already signed up to take part in the 2025 London TV Screenings, which will run with an expanded schedule from February 23 to February 28.

The four founding distributors, All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios, will all hold events in London throughout the week. In 2025, they will be joined by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, Autentic, Mediawan Rights, PBS International and TGC Global Entertainment, which are all participating in the London TV Screenings for the first tine,

New additions to the lineup are About Premium Content, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, BossaNova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Disney, Dogwoof, Eccho Rights, Federation Studios, Fifth Season, Fox Entertainment Global, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Newen Connect, Off the Fence, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Seven.One Studios International, Sony Pictures Television, Sphere Abacus, STUDIOCANAL, TVF International, Viaplay Content Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television Production.

The number of contributing distributors is already significantly up on London TV Screenings 2024. The 2024 Screenings saw a 50 percent uplift in buyer attendance, with 750-plus, and attracted 29 participating distributors/studios.

“The London TV Screenings 2025 is already set to be the largest edition in its five-year history, and we continue to welcome new participants to its ever-growing roster,” a London TV Screenings spokesperson said. “A ‘must-attend’ in the TV industry calendar, it’s testament to Screenings’ success that even more distributors are now working collaboratively to ensure global buyers get the best access to new premium content at this free-to-attend event.”