ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has unveiled three new Nordic programs, including a Swedish crime series, a Danish feature film and a new season of a Norwegian series, that will be launching globally in 2025.

The Swedish series Synden, written and directed by Peter Grönlund (Goliath, Beartown), begins when teenager Silas is found dead at a farmhouse on the Bjäre peninsula. The perpetually angry, odd and highly intelligent investigator Dani is forced to team up with a newly graduated police colleague to investigate the case. The two are led into a patriarchal rathole in the Scanian countryside and find themselves at the enter of a dark family feud that has been going on for generations.

The Norwegian series Home for Christmas will be returning after three years for a third season. In the new season, Johanne is now 35 and months have passed since her break-up with Jonas. Now with no boyfriend, she keeps herself busy to avoid feeling lonely. She helps her siblings, takes care of her lonely father and takes on a new leadership position at work. As she enters the dating scene again, she starts to realize it’s not quite the same as it used to be. The series is directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and written by Siri Seljeseth, Amy Deasismont, Vera Herngren, Mari Ørstavik and Sørensen.

The Danish film SULT, written and directed by the Danish comedy duo Ditte Hansen and Louise Mieritz, follows Mia, a successful writer who meets the love of her life in the charming single father Emil. Their happiness is soon tested when it turns out they cannot conceive naturally and must turn to fertility treatment. Artificial hormones and scheduled sex pushes their relationship to the brink.