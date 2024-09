ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting in Spain, the ICEX-Invest in Spain brand that promotes attracting foreign filming and investment in Spain, has revealed a packed schedule for Q4, with plans to attend almost a dozen markets and festivals around the world.

After attending the Toronto and San Sebastian International Film Festivals in August, with the participation of ICEX-Invest in Spain representatives in various presentations and panels, Shooting in Spain will attend Iberseries & Platino Industria in Madrid from October 1 to 4. They will participate in the Financing Breakfast held during the U.S. Day, and Vanessa Álvarez, foreign project management director at ICEX-Invest in Spain, will take part in a panel on tax incentives organized by FIPCA (Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers).

The Shooting in Spain team will then attend MIPCOM in Cannes, which is running from October 21 to 24. The 2024 edition will celebrate Spain as a Country of Honour. Three daily sessions have been organized for international producers and commissioners to provide firsthand information about the Spain Audiovisual Bureau.

Also at MIPCOM, in collaboration with Audiovisual from Spain, Shooting in Spain will take part in the panel Spain: Igniting Global Hits—The Ultimate Audiovisual Hub on October 22 at 9:45 a.m. in the Producers’ Hub. The panel will address aspects of financing and tax incentives through the production models of tow upcoming international dramas: Weiss & Morales, a Spanish-German co-production, with the participation of Nina Hernández, head of content at Portocabo, and a spokesperson for ZDF Studios; and the French series Zorro, with the participation of Marc Dujardin, producer for Le Collectif 64, and Mike Villanueva, representative of the Castilla-La Mancha Film Commission.

Elisa García Grande, executive director of ICEX-Invest in Spain, will also share a discussion panel with international executives to talk about financing and co-productions in the talks organized during MIPCOM by TellyCast and will attend various small-group encounters.

ICEX-Invest in Spain’s Singapore antenna is coordinating Shooting in Spain’s participation in the Busan International Film Festival, running from October 2 to 11, for the first time, as well as Gamescom Asia, which is taking place from October 17 to 20.

ICEX-Invest in Spain’s Los Angeles antenna is preparing an exclusive networking event prior to LocaitonEXPO, taking place in Las Vegas from November 5 to 10. Titled Spain in Hollywood, the meeting will bring together senior executives from American majors and studios with Spanish producers. The event will take place in the afternoon on November 4 and will be hosted by the Consul of Spain in Los Angeles and the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Spain in Los Angeles.

In December, the Shooting in Spain team will travel to the U.K. to attend Focus, running from December 10 to 11. Shooting in Spain will have a stand in the Focus exhibition space. On the eve of the event, ICEX-Invest in Spain will organize a Shooting in Spain networking activity in London.

The London event will also host the launch of the new edition of Who is Who Shooting in Spain 2025-2026 Guide, an update of the directory that brings together Spanish companies specializing in providing services for international shoots.