Shooting in Spain, ICEX-Invest in Spain’s brand to promote the attraction of foreign filming and investment in Spain, has unveiled its plans for FOCUS, which is taking place on December 10 and 11.

Before the official start of the event, Shooting in Spain is organizing the “Shooting in Spain: UK Producers Evening” on December 9. The networking activity will bring Spanish service companies and studios together with British film and television production companies interested in filming in Spain. The three-hour agenda is structured into two segments. The first will feature roundtable discussions moderated by journalists to analyze the challenges that international filming currently poses for British producers and the solutions that Spain can offer. The second will include networking time to facilitate connections between participating executives. The invitation-only event will take place at the Omdia headquarters.

During FOCUS, Shooting in Spain will present the new edition of Who is Who—Shooting in Spain 2025-2026 Guide, an update of the directory edited by ICEX-Invest in Spain that compiles Spanish companies specializing in the provision of services for international shoots.

Vanessa Álvarez, foreign direct investment projects director at ICEX-Invest in Spain, will present the new guide on December 10 at 12:20 p.m. during the session “How to Craft a World Hit in Spain,” in which international location managers will share their experience with blockbusters shot in Spain. The panel will feature Alex Gladstone, supervising location manager of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, and Naomi Liston, supervising location manager whose credits range from HBO’s Game of Thrones to Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099. Justin Crosby, founder and host of TellyCast, will moderate the session.

Shooting in Spain will also have a stand in the FOCUS exhibition area, where its team will be able to provide information on opportunities to produce and set up in Spain.