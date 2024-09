ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media CEO Jane Turton is scheduled to give a keynote interview at the forthcoming 40th edition of MIPCOM CANNES.

The conversation will be staged as a fireside chat in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festival on Monday, October 21, at 3 p.m.

Originally joining All3Media in 2008 as deputy COO, Turton became COO in 2011 and CEO in 2015. Turton has grown the group from 19 production companies and labels a decade ago to more than 40 today.

“Jane Turton is one of the most insightful and intuitive executives in global television,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIP LONDON. “…with a deep experience of each area of the industry, unrivaled commercial acumen and a proven track record of championing talent, creativity and delivering growth at All3Media. There is no one who will be in Cannes who wouldn’t benefit from hearing Jane’s take on the current outlook and how to adapt in transitional times.”