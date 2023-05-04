Ukraine, Spain, U.S. Delegations to Attend NATPE Budapest

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegations from the Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP), ICEX in Spain and the Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) in the U.S. have confirmed they will attend NATPE Budapest in June.

OUP was created in March 2022 in response to the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine. Its mission is to create documentary and fiction projects about Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

ICEX promotes foreign investment in Spain and provides services to help Spanish companies internationalize their businesses.

IFTA supports, protects and advances the global independent film and television industry, and its membership includes more than 140 companies from 23 countries.

NATPe Budapest is taking place this year from June 19 to 22 at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel. More than 300 buyers are confirmed to attend. The conference program lineup features keynote speakers such as TV2 Media Group CEO Pavel Stantchev and CEETV President Georgi Chakarov; a first-look research reveal from media agency network weCAN; and NATPE Budapest’s signature Pitch & Play LIVE! format competition.